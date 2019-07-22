Helena, Montana
Great Falls officials taking steps to control gopher population

GREAT FALLS – Great Falls officials are implementing measures to control the gopher population.

City staff said that while the gopher population varies from year to year, this year’s population has increased and is damaging park areas and compromising the integrity of detention ponds in the parks.

Park and Recreation staff will implement control measures in various parks to manage the overpopulation.

“Their population has just exploded, we’re starting to see a lot of problems,” Lonnie Dalke, parks manager, said. “Due to the fact that we’re getting a lot of different holes, we’re going to increase our efforts to try and control that gopher population.”

City staff said proper control techniques and frequent monitoring of the treatment sites are required. People are advised to keep pets on a leash at all times and asked to not disturb the bait stations.

“The biggest thing is when they’re out in the parks, watch out for the holes, but also keep your pets on a leash so they aren’t getting into the bait stations or disturbing them,” Dalke said. “If you’re out there, don’t take our bait stations.”

You can call the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265 with questions or for more information.

