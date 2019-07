GREAT FALLS – The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office now has an online inmate roster available to the public.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter introduced the new platform Monday afternoon.

Slaughter wrote in a press release that the CCSO is excited to bring the tool to the community.

Undersheriff Cory Reeves worked with both county and city IT (information technology) departments to complete the project.

You can view the current inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center here.