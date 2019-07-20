Family displaced after mobile home fire north of Helena

(HELENA) A family has been displaced after a mobile home fire north of Helena Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., at a home on Nugget Drive.

Three children were inside when the fire started. West Valley Volunteer Fire Chief Jerry Shepherd said the father had been outside and smelled smoke. He then went in and got the children out.

Shepherd said the children were treated for smoke inhalation, but they did not have to go to the hospital. Two cats were also killed in the fire.

The building was a total loss. Shepherd said half of the home was seriously burned, and the rest had substantial exposure to smoke.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Shepherd said the family will receive assistance from their neighbors and from the Red Cross.

The West Valley and Lewis and Clark County Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, with aid from the Helena, East Valley, Canyon Creek and Baxendale fire departments.