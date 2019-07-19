Travelers in Northwest and Pacific regions scammed by fake Expedia reps

BOZEMAN – Recently, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has had a number of reports from the northwest and pacific regions of people being scammed by who they believe are Expedia customer service, representatives.

Victims have been calling a phone number labeled as the customer service line for Expedia to change their travel plans and have been told they need to purchase gift cards to do so.

Several customers have lost thousands of dollars just in the past few days.

“By and large, any company that is reputable is not going to ask you to pay a fee to get your money back or make a change to your reservation. They’re also not going to ask for an unusual form of payment. They are not going to say you have to buy them gift cards to make a change. They’re not going to tell you to wire money in order to cancel a reservation or get a refund,” Montana Marketplace Director with the BBB, Hannah Stiff said.

Stiff added that the actual company Expedia is a BBB accredited business with an A+ rating.

If you have fallen victim to a scam, report it to BBB.org/scamtracker. The BBB wants to hear from you whether you lose money or not.

Reporting by Emma Hamilton for MTN News