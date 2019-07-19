MEPA expires for 16-year-old boy from Big Timber

The Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for a 16-year-old boy from Big Timber has expired.

The MEPA was issued from Sweet Grass County on Wednesday, July 17 as Marshall Dammann has not been seen for three weeks.

Dammann was last seen on June 29, 2019. There is growing concern he may be endangered.

He is white, 5’7″, 160 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a white and grey sweatshirt and white tennis shoes.

Authorities believe Dammann may be headed to Great Falls or Livingston.

If you have any information regarding Dammann’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office at (406)932-5143 or 911.