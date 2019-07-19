Hamilton fly shop owner charged with assault with a weapon

HAMILTON – A Hamilton business owner has been charged with felony assault with a weapon in an altercation that happened earlier this week.

Hamilton Police were dispatched to Fin City Fly Shop and Sapphire Chiropractic on North First Street for a report of an assault with a weapon Tuesday morning.

The owner of the building is Sean Obrien, who reported the assault.

In charging documents, police report once they arrived they located an Order of Protection taped to the window, sought by fly shop owner, defendant, David Brandos.

The Order of Protection prohibits Sean Obrien from being within 1500’ of the building, except to conduct landowner business.

Brandos told police he watched Obrien driving into the parking lot and begin walking in a “threatening manner”.

The defendant grabbed a Glock 20 pistol, and locked the deadbolt to the front door of the business. Brandos told police he did not point the gun at Obrien, but watched Obrien enter Sapphire Chiropractic.

Obrien exited a short time later, turned to the defendant and stated: “you have a gun.” Obrien contacted the Hamilton crime victim advocate at that point.

Brandos showed the Hamilton officer the firearm, which had a magazine inside and a round beside it.

Obrien gave a different account to Hamilton police when he was interviewed.

He told police he was picking up a rent check at Sapphire Chiropractic and said as he was approaching the business, he saw Brandos with a gun, with both arms extended, and pointed directly at him.

Obrien said he conducted his business, but as he left, he moved in a zig-zag pattern back to his vehicle in fear he would be shot in the back.

Brandos was charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon. His bond was set at $5,000. His next court appearance is in August.

Reporting by Melissa Rafferty for MTN News