Great Falls High School construction closer to completion

GREAT FALLS — Hard hats and hard work are all around Great Falls High School this summer.

With multiple projects underway and a completion goal of October, there’s much to be done on campus.

Modern classrooms for physics, family and consumer science, woodshop, and autoshop are just some of the sites students can expect to see come second quarter of the upcoming school year.

Other features include a full barista bar where students can enjoy a cup of joe or learn the craft of coffee-making, a two-story cafeteria with plenty of room for students to eat lunch or chat with classmates, and a larger senior parking lot with a drop-off zone to ensure students can get in and out of campus safely.

Associate Principal Paul Culbertson has witnessed every stage of construction and is looking forward to the final product.

“It’s really exciting. You know, taking some things from the thought process to actually seeing how it’s been implemented. And how truly this is going to be a great thing for the community and a great thing for Great Falls High School. It’s exciting to see,” Culbertson said.

Although the renovated regions of campus will certainly look different from its older counterpart, the architecture of the new building mimics the original style. The signature red brick design is featured both inside and outside of the new building, filling the cracks between the old and new.

The new-and-improved Great Falls High School should be finished by October or November. However, a few features will be ready for the first day of school, including the senior parking lot and bright, new windows.

-Reported by Lindsie Hiatt/MTN News