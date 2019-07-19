Glacier NP search for missing Whitefish man scaled back

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park officials say they will be scaling down their search efforts for a man who vanished more than a week ago.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the disappearance of Mark Sinclair, 66, of Whitefish continues with park officials saying they are still looking for clues as to where he might be.

Sinclair was last seen on July 8 near Logan Pass and the Highline Trail. The overall search area encompassed numerous drainages east and west of the Continental Divide including Upper McDonald Creek, Mineral Creek, Swiftcurrent, and Belly River drainages.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley adds that Trails and off-trail search areas have included Flattop Mountain, the Highline from Logan Pass to Goat Haunt, Swiftcurrent Pass, the Loop, and Hidden Lake.

The park says searching will still continue, but in a limited capacity.

“We continue to ask the public to think back to their visits to the park last week. Additional sightings or the discovery of Mark’s belongings could help investigators identify new search tactics,” said Search Team Commander Ed Visnovske.

Weather and difficult terrain have hampered efforts to find Sinclair, according to Alley.

Sinclair was last seen at approximately 2:30 pm on July 8 by Logan Pass Visitor Center staff departing the parking lot towards the Highline Trail. He left behind his dog, unsecured vehicle, and car keys.

Anyone with information about Sinclair’s disappearance case is asked to contact (406) 888-7077.