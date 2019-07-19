Community members paint boarded Rocky Mountain Building windows in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – Alluvion Health recently received a $1,200 beautification grant from the Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) for the Rocky Mountain Building while it’s under construction.

In September 2018, Alluvion Health, at the time known as the Community Health Care Center, announced they had purchased the Rocky Mountain Building with plans to restore it and add more access to health care in Cascade County.

During construction of the building, Alluvion is required to board all windows until they are replaced with permanent windows.

Erin Merchant, Alluvion Health marketing director, said painting boards for the windows is the perfect opportunity to add some beauty to the building during construction.

She said, “It’s turned into a way to allow community members and organizations to leave their mark on the building too.”

Right now, there are a few individual community members who have volunteered to paint some boards along with various organizations. So far, those organizations include: Maclean Animal Adoption Center, West Side Orchard, River’s Edge Trail, Get Fit Great Falls and Downtown Chicks.

Every individual or organization painting boards is assigned their own color palette.

At this time, they are painting 56 boards that will go in the windows of the building on the 6th Street side.

If there is enough participation and funding, there 48 boards on the Central Avenue side.

“The Rocky Mountain Building just has such a rich history in Great Falls,” Merchant said. “We’re really excited to be adding to the revitalization of that building and just turn it back into its former glory as a pillar in downtown Great Falls. We’re excited about this project to let the community members put their mark on the building.”

They are still looking for more participants to paint boards. If you are interested, you can email Erin Merchant at emerchant@alluvionhealth.org.

They will provide a construction update within the next few weeks.

The community will also have an opportunity to paint boards on August 5th in the parking lot behind the Rocky Mountain Building where Alluvion Health will celebrate National Health Center Week with food and drinks.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News