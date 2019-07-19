Cascade County commissioner elected as representative to National Association of Counties

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Commissioner Joe Briggs has been elected to represent the west region at the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference the next two years.

During Brigg’s two-year term, he will help guide the overall direction of the association with the Board of Directors.

He has been on the Board of Directors for several years but will now represent all 15 states in the western region.

“I was very pleased to be encouraged by a lot of folks around the west to run for the position. The gentleman who held it for several years is retiring. He will be a difficult act to follow,” Joe Briggs said.

Besides Montana, NACo’s west region includes counties in 14 other states. The 14 other states are: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Briggs said that it is critical that there is a way for local county commissioners to give their input to Congress, and that’s what NACo is for.

He said, “This is the tool we use to influence congressional decision-making, presidential policy, all of those kinds of things. This gives us the ability for Cascade County’s voice to be heard.”

This year’s annual conference, which was held in Clark County, Nevada was held on July 12-15. It attracted nearly 3,000 county government leaders from across the country.