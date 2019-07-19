Billings massage parlor owner admits to sex trafficking charges in federal court

BILLINGS- A Billings spa owner admitted in federal court Thursday to bringing a woman from Nevada to Billings to work as a prostitute.

Scot Donald Petrie, 61 of Bilings, pleaded guilty to transportation of a person with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and aiding and abetting, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

He face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.

Prosecutors stated in court documents that as the operator of King Spa and A Spa in Billings, Petrie was aware of illegal sex acts starting in June 2014 provided along with legitimate massage services.

King Spa temporarily closed in December 2018, and Petrie helped it reopen to provide the services, prosecutors said.

In January, Petrie used a debit card to pay for the woman to come to Billings from Las Vegas, according to Alme. The woman said he provided her with condoms and she performed commercial sexual activity, including intercourse, while staying at the spa in Billings.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided over the plea and recommended it be accepted by Chief U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.