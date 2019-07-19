Billings man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for large meth-trafficking ring

BILLINGS- A Billings was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a large meth-trafficking conspiracy.

Joe Roy Michael, 38 of Huntley, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters.

Michael’s problems started in June 2018, when Montana Highway Patrol troopers found 104 grams of heroin in his vehicle following a traffic stop, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Investigators then received tips that Michael and his passenger, Joshua Clause, were selling large amounts of meth in Billings. He was arrested last September in Townsend, and authorities found meth and a pistol in his vehicle.

Clause told law enforcement that he and Michael had brought several hundred pounds of meth from California to Billings in 2018. Clause was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in April for his role in the case.