Authorities ID Kalispell murder victim

KALISPELL – Authorities have released the name of the man who was found dead in a Kalispell home on Monday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino has identified the victim as Paul David Kellenberger, 67, of Kalispell who lived in the home on Lenwood Lane.

Additionally, Sheriff Heino reports that a pickup truck being sought after the incident has been identified with help from the public.

A person of interest was taken into custody Monday on unrelated, separate charges, and is being held in the Flathead County jail as the investigation continues.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.