New and improved Roxy Theater set to reopen Friday

MISSOULA – Going to the movie theater for some is more than just a night out, it’s an experience — and that experience is about to improve in more ways than one at the Roxy Theater in downtown Missoula.

The Roxy has been closed since July 5 and this Friday it will reopen with a fresh coat of paint, new seating among other upgraded amenities.

Staff have spent the last few days performing a deep-clean while the new seating and sound system is installed.

The project was funded with money from the Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation and the E.L. Wiegand Foundation.

Roxy Theater Executive Director Mike Steinberg believes the most noticeable change will be the new and improved seating.

“I would guess that 30% of the people that come in will say ‘oh they painted the theaters’ you know. And then maybe 60% will say ‘oh the sound has been improved’.”

But everyone that comes in is going to know that there is new seats — and I think zero-percent of people are going to say ‘look! They re-did the floors’,” he added.

The Roxy Theater will reopen on Friday and are celebrating by showing classic movies including Star Wars, Jaws and Stand by Me.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News