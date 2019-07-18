Former undersheriff enters into plea agreement in CCSO theft case

GREAT FALLS – John Stevens, the former Cascade County undersheriff, has entered into a plea agreement in his case regarding theft from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Stevens was charged earlier this year with felony theft after he was accused of taking firearms purchased by the county when he left his position with the CCSO.

Court documents dated July 11 state Stevens entered a no contest plea.

In exchange for the plea, the state will amend the felony theft charge down to a misdemeanor theft.

The amended charge comes with a fine of up to $500.