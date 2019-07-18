Florence Crittenton discusses leadership transition

HELENA – Florence Crittenton announced Barbara Burton would be retiring as Executive Director of the organization and named Carrie Krepps as her successor.

Burton told MTN she believes Krepps is a great fit for the position.

“Carrie’s been a part of this organization for the past 10 years, she’s intelligent, passionate, capable and she’s going to do a great job,” said Burton. “I hope and I believe she’ll do a better job than I ever could have.”

Burton says Krepps understands the mission of Florence Crittenton and the need to adapt to best serve their clients.

Krepps says her first priority as executive director is to ensure all the current programs have the funding and resources they need over this next year.

“Really my goal for the organization is to continue to respond to the needs of the community and our clients,” said Krepps. “That’s why this organization has been around as long as it has because it’s been able to be nimble. Stay true to its mission but recognize that the needs of these families changes over time.”

Krepps added she’s proud to be a part of a great team at Florence Crittenton who dedicate so much of themselves to improving the lives of the people they serve.

The new executive director would also like to take a closer look at how families are transitioning out of Florence Crittenton programs and how to improve the process.

“A huge thank you to barb for her years of service to this organization,” added Krepps. “I can’t imagine somebody better leading us through those years and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Burton began working for Florence Crittenton in 1988 as a part time public relations associate and served as executive director since 2006.

During her tenure as Executive Director, Burton oversaw a shift in services offered by Florence Crittenton to better service clients dealing with substance abuse problems.

Burton plans to continue to proudly support Florence Crittenton and plans on spending more time with her family.

Florence Crittenton provides mental health services, substance use recovery, parenting education, childcare and preschool and access to community supports.