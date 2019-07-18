Federal agents investigate chiropractic center at Belgrade, Bozeman locations

Federal agents carried out raids on the Belgrade and Bozeman locations of a chiropractic business.

Those agents were armed and left witnesses with a lot of questions.

Around 7:30 a.m., federal agents and other agents with the IRS were seen going in and out of the Pro Chiropractic center north of Belgrade. A similar scene was playing out at the location in Bozeman.

Not many details have been released at this time, so far, but an IRS agent told MTN they were here on “official business.”

Nothing more.

We also learned from the Gallatin County sheriff, who also responded and assisted federal agents, that they were here to serve papers.

An armed guard was standing in front of the chiropractic center throughout the morning.

Pro Chiropractic owner Jon Wilhelm Commented on KBZK’s Facebook page, saying “we do not wish to jeopardize the ongoing investigation, and therefore cannot comment more at this time.”

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News