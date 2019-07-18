Billings woman facing charges for leaving children with drunk stranger

BILLINGS- A Billings mom faces up to 10 years in prison after she allegedly left her two young children with a drunk stranger Tuesday night.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Breannda Romero met another Billings woman at a local bar Tuesday night, and they decided to go to the other woman’s home.

Court records state that on way Romero, who was driving her own car, stopped to pick up her two children, who are ages 1 and 6.

Romero then stopped at a store to buy cigarettes, but asked the stranger to watch her kids.

About 90 minutes later, when Romero hadn’t returned, a social worker picked up the children.

Police later found Romero’s car in front of her home, and after knocking for 30 minutes were let in to find Romero passed out in a bedroom, confused and disoriented. She allegedly said her children were with her sister or in bed.

She was arrested and booked into Yellowstone County jail. Bail was set at $5,000.

If convicted of the crime of felony criminal endangerment, Romero faces prison time and a fine of up to $50,000.

Reporting by Jeanelle Slade for MTN News