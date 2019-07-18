16th annual Symphony Under the Stars to R-E-S-P-E-C-T on Saturday

HELENA – This Saturday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m. will be the 16th annual Intrepid Credit Union, “Symphony under the Stars”.

The concert will be held until 10:30 p.m. on the lawn next to Nelson Stadium with the traditional fireworks show which will begin immediately following the concert.

This year theme celebrates Grammy winning recording artist and music legend Aretha Franklin.

The Helena Symphony is working with variety of artists on the concert, including Capathia Jenkins, from the Tony Award winning Broadway show, “Newsies” and R&B singer Grammy nominated artist Ryan Shall.

Maestro Allan R. Scott says “Symphony Under the Stars” is the ideal summer event for friends and family here in the Queen City.

“Everything starts to quiet down and the kids are sort of sugared-out and 18,000 people from around the county are going to this event and in a time where politics and so many other things make the world so diverse, music brings everybody together and I don’t know anybody who doesn’t love Aretha Franklin’s music in some sort of way; they certainly know it and she just passed away this year so it was perfect timing for this.”

From 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday July 19, concertgoers can begin to put out their blankets with a $5 donation to local Boy Scouts. After 5 p.m. blankets can be placed without the donation to Boy Scouts.

Blankets can only be secured with nonperishable food items, such as canned vegetables, that will be donated to Helena Food Share. Last year, the event generated over 19,000 lbs. of food for the pantry.

No rocks, stakes or tarps are allowed, as they can be very damaging to the Carroll College grounds.

Pets are also not allowed at the concert, or blanket placement.

Maestro Scott asks everyone to be respectful and please do not tape or mark-off your saved spot for the show.