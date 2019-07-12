Search continues for 66-year-old man missing in Glacier National Park

Search efforts continue in Glacier National Park for a missing 66-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Mark Sinclair was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8 on the Highline Trail at Rimrocks headed west.

Park staff working in the Logan Pass Visitor Center observed him leaving an unsecured vehicle, keys, and dog in the Logan Pass parking lot, according to a press release.

Sinclair was wearing all gray or nondescript clothing (possibly in shorts), a yellow bandanna around his neck, a gray waist fanny backpack, and no hat. His hair is completely white and he may have a beard that is white as well. He is 5’8’’ and approximately 155 lbs.

Volunteer and Flathead County canine patrols are searching along trails, roadways, and drainages adjacent to the area.

Visitor sightings from Monday, July 8 support previous information that Sinclair traveled along the Highline Trail and may have traveled at least as far as the Haystack Butte area. Canine patrols have also shown interest in this general area.

Park, Flathead County, and North Valley Rescue ground crews continue to search trails and drainages adjacent to the Highline Trail. The search has also been expanded to include other mountainous trail areas near Logan Pass.

Two Bear Air and helicopter support from the U.S. Forest Service are assisting with aerial searches and insertion of personnel both day and night. A Flathead County search drone is being used in areas that are not visible by helicopter and difficult or impossible to access on foot.

The public is reminded that public drone use is prohibited in Glacier National Park at all times. The helicopter and rescue drone are not flying at the same time and helicopters must land if drones are in the area because they are a hazard. If private drones fly, search aircraft cannot.

Missing person flyers are posted in shuttle buses and various areas around the park.

Any visitors who may have information about Sinclair’s last seen location are asked to call (406) 888-7077.