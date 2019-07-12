Popular Missoula playground opens following renovations

MISSOULA – Dragon Hollow, the beloved playground in Caras Park in Missoula, is finally reopened after updates and repairs.

Carousel for Missoula Executive Director Theresa Cox gave MTN a quick tour of their new features on Thursday.

“The biggest thing we did to accommodate children with disabilities was put in this poured in place rubber surfacing through about two-thirds of the playground,” Cox said.

“The wood chips were really not accessible with a wheelchair. So now kids can get into the playground and reach all of these great new features,” she added.

The new playground includes a mister system to keep kids cool on hot summer days.

There’s also a new swing for kids with muscular disabilities, and many other attributes to make the park more accessible to kids of all abilities.

A group of kids was instrumental in the development of ideas and the creation of the new play area.

We talked with some of the committee of kids involved in the work on what their favorite part of the project was.

“Helping my grandma build the picnic table,” said six-year-old Pierce.

“Favorite part about it was probably doing the egg. Being able to put things inside of the egg — which is a time capsule — and knowing we’re going to be able to open it up when we’re older makes me feel excited for the future, added 11-year-old Poppy.

Workers will still be adding some minor tweaks and finishing touches over the summer but the park is open during daylight hours for the public to enjoy.

Reporting by Lauren Heiser for MTN News