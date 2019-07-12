Great Falls Salvation Army seeking donations for fire season preparations

GREAT FALLS – Fire season can spark any time and before that happens, the Great Falls Salvation Army is seeking donations for those on the front lines.

The Salvation Army needs bottled water, Gatorade, and healthy-type snacks for first responders on the scene.

Sally One, the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services team’s truck, serves all fire departments and law enforcement agencies throughout Cascade County.

Great Falls Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Mark King said when a fire breaks out, Sally One is called to provide services, nutrition and hydration to first responders.

He said, “We take great pride in being able to come alongside and support and encourage and provide hydration and snacks and respite for our first responders.”

King added that on the scene of a fire, dehydration can kick in within minutes.

While north-central Montana has seen a wet spring and summer, it does not mean a fire season will not happen.

“Every warm day means we are that much closer to a fire and fire season. While we’ve been blessed with rain in weeks past, there’s no promise of rain in the future,” King said. “It just takes a spark from a rock, from a farmer who’s working a field or somebody who’s negligent with a cigarette, or a lightning strike.”

Donations can be left at any open Salvation Army location, but preferably at their Family Services Office, which is located at 527 9th Avenue South in Great Falls. Donations can be delivered at their receiving door, which is through the gate at their garage door.

Cash and checks are always welcome as well.

Reporting by Kasey Herman for MTN News