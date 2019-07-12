Grand opening of Montana Rail Link Park celebrated in Missoula

MISSOULA – Missoula city leaders and Montana Rail Link are celebrating the grand opening of a brand new park.

MRL officials say the project provided a chance for them to engage with the community.

The 4½ acre park located near the Southgate Mall has just about every activity possible including volleyball, basketball, tennis, a community garden, dog park and playground.

The dog park has already been open in the community since late fall and has already had plenty of use according to park organizers.

Railroad themes are present around the park and all of those features were provided by Montana Rail Link as well as the land.

MRL President Stacy Posey says tt’s an opportunity that the company is excited to be able to put their name on.

“It’s an opportunity for us to be engaged in the community. We have about 150 or so employees within the Missoula area and many of those employees use facilities in this part in general,” Posey said.

“So we think it’s a great opportunity to become engaged to remain engaged and to provide a springboard or platform for future endeavors,” she added.

Authentic railroad features are present all over the park donated by Montana Rail Link and the Bitterroot Trail runs through the park and is called the golden spike section.

A golden spike in a railroad commemorates the completion of a length of railway.