Bear surprises Montana homeowners, gets a ride in sheriff’s truck

ROSEBUD COUNTY- Sheriff Allen Fulton helped haul away a bear that surprised homeowners in Rosebud County recently.

The Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page Thursday that Fulton “motivated” the bear with “rubber bullets and cracker rounds,” but otherwise the outcome was good.

Read the post below:

You know wildlife news travels fast when a bear wants a ride in the Sheriff's pickup, rather than taking a ride, in a…

Posted by Rosebud County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 11, 2019

