Worden/Ballantine warning regarding drinking water still in effect

UPDATE – Officials in Worden and Ballantine want to remind citizens that the drinking water warning is still in effect. Weekly testing has been done the last month, and the levels are dropping, but they are not low enough to lift the warning.

They said that while the water is safe for people over the age of six months, it is still not recommended for infants under the age of six months.

MTN will keep you updated.

WORDEN – Officials in Worden and Ballantine issued Monday a drinking water warning after testing showed high levels of nitrate.

Infants under six months old should not drink the water or juice, formula or other product made from the water, officials from the Worden Ballantine Yellowstone County Water and Sewer District said.

The water is safe for all others to drink, although pregnant women should consult with a doctor first, water officials said.

A water sample test taken by the Montana Department of Environmental on May 30 showed a nitrate level of 12.4 milligrams per liter, which is above the maximum contaminant level of 10 milligrams per liter.

Nitrate contamination comes from agricultural, industrial and natural sources, including septic systems and runoffs, according to the water district.

The district has increased monitoring and is working with the DEQ for a solution,

Bottled water is available at the district’s main office at 2449 Main St. in Worden for pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.

More information is available at the water district’s website: www.wbyc.myruralwater.com