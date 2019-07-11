Helena, Montana
Woman dies in Paradise Valley motorhome crash

PARADISE VALLEY – An out-of-state woman died, and two others were injured after a motorhome crashed and rolled in Paradise Valley Tuesday.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Digiovanna said it happened around 2:30 p.m. as the RV was headed south on Highway 89.

Digiovanna said the elderly woman was killed when the RV went off the right side of the road and rolled.

Another passenger and the driver were both taken to Livingston for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Reporting by Jeanelle Slade for MTN News

