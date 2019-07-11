Texas man’s body pulled from Shields River near Livingston

Park County Undersheriff Clay Herbst confirmed that the body of a 74-year-old man from Texas was found in the Shields River north of Livingston Thursday morning.

The man’s wife reported him missing at 9:43 pm Wednesday after he failed to return from a walk.

He was believed to be in good health at the time but it is unknown if he had a medical emergency that led him to fall in the river or if he slipped and fell then drowned.

A US Air Force helicopter with an infrared camera was called in to help with the search. It flew over the river through the night but failed to locate the man.

Ground searchers from Park County SAR, the Sheriffs Office, and the Livingston Police Dept. located the body early Thursday morning in the river but were unable to reach it.

The Gallatin County swift water rescue team was called in. The body was recovered about 8:30 am.

The name of the victim has not yet been released and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Reporting by John Sherer for MTN News