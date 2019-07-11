MSU campus shelter in place order lifted, all clear

UPDATE: 2:14 P.M. – 7/11/19 – MSU has issued an ALL CLEAR alert. The message was from the Montanan State University Police.

“The situation is all clear. You may resume normal activities.”

MSU Alert: Updated 1:42 p.m. MSU Alert: This is a message from the University Police Department. Continue to shelter in place. Remain inside locked rooms with closed windows and blinds. Do not leave secured space until further instructions provided. Parents and visitors are advised to not approach campus. If not on campus, stay away from campus.

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Montana State University issued an alert, shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, stating that officers were responding to a situation on campus.

“Seek shelter inside a room with locking door. Close blinds and windows.”

At approximately 1:40 p.m. the shelter in place alert continued: “If not on campus, stay away”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.