More details released concerning standoff with police in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS – More details have been released regarding a brief standoff with Great Falls police Tuesday afternoon.

Timothy Short, 31, is facing a felony assault with a weapon charge following Tuesday’s incident.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, a call came in around 12:15 p.m. for a disturbance in the 1700 block of Central Avenue involving a man, later identified as Short, barricading himself in the home with weapons.

Several roads around Central Avenue and 17th Street were blocked during the incident as police negotiated with Short.

After several attempts to persuade him to surrender, the GFPD High Risk Unit was activated.

Negotiators with the High Risk Unit communicated with Short, who then surrendered at approximately 1:45 p.m. A loaded 380 Ruger with one round in the chamber was found in Short’s pants pocket, according to court documents.

During questioning, Short stated another man had hid his guns from him and that made him upset. Short said he confronted the man about the missing guns with a pistol in his hand.

Court documents state the man told police Short had racked a pistol and pointed the gun at him and threatened to shoot.

Prosecutors have requested bond be set at $30,000.