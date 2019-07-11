Helena, Montana
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula woman

The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for a 49-year-old woman.

Kelly Kay Barry was last seen on July 6. She is white with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5’4″ and weighs 220 pounds.

She may possibly be driving a 2015 black Dodge Dart with a Montana plate of CHF158.

She is an endangered missing person with a serious mental health issue.

No other details were released regarding Barry’s disappearance.

If you have any information concerning Barry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Missoula Police Department at (406)552-6300 or 911.

 

MTN News

MTN News

