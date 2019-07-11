Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Missoula woman canceled

UPDATE: 5:40 P.M.: The Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled, Kelly was successfully located.

The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for a 49-year-old woman.

Kelly Kay Barry was last seen on July 6. She is white with hazel eyes and brown hair. She is 5’4″ and weighs 220 pounds.

She may possibly be driving a 2015 black Dodge Dart with a Montana plate of CHF158.

She is an endangered missing person with a serious mental health issue.

No other details were released regarding Barry’s disappearance.

If you have any information concerning Barry’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Missoula Police Department at (406)552-6300 or 911.