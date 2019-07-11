Helena, Montana
Man vs Impossible coming to Malmstrom this weekend

HELENA – Mark Kirsch is just a man doing the impossible to motivate others to challenge themselves.

As Man vs Impossible, Kirsch has been performing feats around the world for over a decade.

Most recently, you may have seen him on the news as he pulled a bus full of Paris Gibson Education Center students in May.

Now he’s onto his next trick, appearing as one of many acts coming to Great Falls for Malmstrom Air Force Base’s open house Mission over Malmstrom on July 13 and 14.

Check out Kirsch’s interview on Daybreak about what to expect at his appearance this weekend.

 

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer

Jacob Fuhrer joined KTVH in April of 2017 after graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication and minor in Business from the University of Portland in Oregon. Growing up in Portland, Jacob cultivated his passion for journalism after watching and visiting the local TV stations in Portland as a child.
