Kalispell nurses demonstrate against unionization efforts

KALISPELL – A group of nurses at Kalispell Regional Medical Center demonstrated outside the hospital on Wednesday against potential unionization efforts.

A month ago a group of KRMC nurses approached CEO Craig Lambrecht asking the hospital to unionize its nurses.

Hospital officials have expressed their opposition to the union.

In a published letter on KMRC’s website, Lambrecht has publicly asked for nurses to trust in him and the culture of the hospital without the help of a third party.

Katie Neff was one of a handful of nurses demonstrating against unionization.

“I’m super excited and fired up about the changes that we can all make together without a third party involved,” Neff told MTN News.

“So, we wanted to come together and show support for our organization. We invited not only nurses but any employee that wanted to come out and show support,” she added.

Nurses from KRMC, HealthCenter, Brenda House and other clinics will vote Thursday and Friday on whether or not to unionize.

Reporting by Maren Siu for MTN News