Belgrade man accused of stealing cash from work safe, burying it

BOZEMAN – A Belgrade man accused of stealing more than $1,700 from a work safe in Bozeman told investigators the money is buried, but wouldn’t say where.

Kyle J. Ervin, 24, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, July 11, 2019, and was charged with theft of property.

According to charging documents, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, Bozeman Police officers responded to a report that an employee of IHOP had cleaned out the safe overnight.

According to the manager, a video had been reviewed, reportedly showing Ervin entering the office and opening the safe. About an hour later, he allegedly returned to the office, shutting off the lights and a computer screen monitor, making it almost completely dark in the office. He then allegedly took all the cash from the safe.

The manager informed law enforcement that there was $1,259.26 of deposits in the safe and an additional $500 of cash that servers use to make change.

Investigators learned that Ervin was on felony probation, but a search of his addresses was unsuccessful. On Monday, July 8, Ervin was located at the Bozeman Ponds after he was called in as a suspicious person.

Ervin told officers that while he was working at IHOP he was under the influence of drugs and was tired of being on probation. He reportedly admitted stealing the money but gave it to another person and the money was buried. Ervin allegedly would not tell the officer who he gave the money to or where it was buried.

Ervin’s bail was set at $25,000. He could face up to 10 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines if convicted. The judge went with the state’s recommendation, who had stated they were concerned that Ervin could use the missing, possibly buried, money to help bond out. He is not allowed to leave the state if he does.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for July 26.

Reporting by Cody Boyer for MTN News