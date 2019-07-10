Helena, Montana
West Yellowstone man accused of carving obscenity into truck door

BOZEMAN – A West Yellowstone man is facing up to $50,000 in fines after he allegedly caused more than $4,700 in damages to a pickup with a knife.

Zachary Carter, 32, was charged with criminal mischief in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday, July 10.

According to charging documents, on Saturday, July 6, Carter reportedly purposely damaged a vehicle with a folding blade knife, carving an obscenity into the driver’s door, slashing a front tire and stabbing the headlight. He was recorded damaging the truck by an external security camera at a lodge in West Yellowstone.

Carter reportedly admitted to a witness that he carved the truck with his knife and referred to the damage as: “his masterpiece.” Carter admitted that he was upset with the truck alarm going off for an extended period of time.

If convicted, Carter could face up to $50,000 in fines, plus in restitution and up to 10 years in prison. His next court appearance is set for July 26.

