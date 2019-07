BOZEMAN – Five people are in the hospital after a single-car rollover crash on I-90.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 313.

The Montana Highway Patrol says all five people were in the same car. Two of them were ejected in the crash.

Traffic was restricted to one lane. No word yet on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Reporting by Kaitlin Corbett, MTN News