Missoula man who led law enforcement on high speed chase appears in court

MISSOULA – The man who is accused of stealing a car, leading officers on a high-speed chase and firing a gun inside a crowded casino says he was high on meth at the time.

Matthew VanValin faces multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he stole a vehicle in Ronan and crashed it into the Grey Wolf Peak Casino near Evaro Sunday night.

Court documents released today describe him stealing a Jeep Compass from a City Brew Parking lot in Missoula around 5 p.m. Sunday with a dog inside.

When law enforcement received a call the dog was left in a gas station parking lot in Ronan they soon found the vehicle.

They say that’s when VanValin led them on a high-speed chase until stop sticks slashed his tires and forced him to crash into the casino where he later entered, and fired at least one round during the foot chase.

Law enforcement had to negotiate for five to 10 minutes before he came out without incident.

VanValin is currently being held in the Missoula County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Click here to view the court documents in the case (pdf).

Reporting by Connor McCauley for MTN News