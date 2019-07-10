MCPS approves plan for renovating old “Missoula College” campus

MISSOULA – Missoula County Public Schools trustees are pressing ahead with a plan to spend millions of dollars to turn the old Missoula College campus into a new administrative center.

But the plan will be accomplished without having to ask voters for additional funds. MCPS has been looking for a way to re-purpose the old campus off South Avenue ever since Missoula College was moved to its new campus in Hellgate Canyon.

The first step was to assess and remove all the asbestos from the various buildings. Contractors have wrapped up that abatement, leaving the interior open and ready for reconstruction.

MCPS trustees approved turning the buildings into a new Administrative Center on Tuesday evening, giving the district new headquarters and space for consolidating some programs.

The total cost of the plan will top $5,9 million dollars with $1.7 million coming from the high school district reserves and $4.1 million from the elementary district reserves.

The board also awarded a contract for the project to Jackson Contractor Group, with work expected to commence late this summer.

Reporting by Dennis Bragg for MTN News