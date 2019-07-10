Great Falls staple Tracy’s set to reopen this week

(GREAT FALLS) An iconic restaurant is set to officially reopen Thursday.

“We’re hoping it brings back childhood memories. It’s been in a lot of family’s memories over the years. We wanted to keep that in the tradition of Great Falls,” co-owner John Barnes said.

Barnes and his partner Neal Dubois are re-opening Tracy’s, the restaurant that mysteriously shut down last year.

“I’m excited. Everyone in Great Falls is excited. It’s been a big part of my family,” Barnes said.

For the past three months, the team has been renovating the inside and outside of Tracy’s.

“The biggest thing is we want to keep downtown booming. It seems like the guys around downtown have been making a success lately. We just wanted to add to that and piggy back off them and hopefully they can piggy back off of us,” Barnes said.

Tracy’s will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week. On the weekends, they will be open 24 hours while on weekdays the restaurant will be open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tracy’s is located at 127 Central Avenue in Great Falls.

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News