Great Falls Municipal Band showcasing original piece to celebrate 125th anniversary

GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls Municipal Band is hosting a concert to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The concert will include the premiere of an original composition written to celebrate the ensemble’s tradition of performing over the years.

“From the very first time I arrived, I was just amazed at the quality of this group. Not only fine local players, symphony players, there are award winning music educators that have been honored nationally. I don’t know that the community is aware of that,” composer Ken Brungess said.

The piece is titled Great Falls Legacy.

Brungess said the piece will recognize the history of Great Falls with sections dedicated to the discovery of the falls to paying tribute to Native American culture.

“I, in my mind, visualize it as the soundtrack to what I visualize as the history,” Brungess said. “For me, it was a labor of love. That’s the only way I know how to give back for all the times I’ve been here.”

Brungess encourages those in the community to come out and celebrate not only the history of Great Falls, but the history of the band.

“I think the municipal band is one of the best kept secrets in your fare city. There are so few, and I come from a rather large metropolitan area, there are so few ensembles like this left in the country. It is a real treasure,” Brungess said.

The band plays at Gibson Park Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

The concert is free, but donations are encouraged.

“Musicians play because they love playing. We play first for ourselves and secondly from the audience,” Great Falls Municipal Band’s president Phil Burton said. “It’s an honor to play an original piece.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Transue for MTN News