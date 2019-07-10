Glacier officials ask for public’s help in finding missing 66-year-old man

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park officials are requesting the public’s help in finding a man who was last seen on Monday.

Mark Sinclair, 66, was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8 on the Highline Trail at Rimrocks headed west.

Park staff working in the Logan Pass Visitor Center observed him leaving an unsecured vehicle, keys, and dog in the Logan Pass parking lot, according to a press release.

Sinclair was wearing all gray or nondescript clothing (possibly in shorts), a yellow bandanna around his neck, a gray waist fanny backpack, and no hat. His hair is completely white and he may have a beard that is white as well. He is 5’8’’ and approximately 155 lbs.

If you have information regarding Sinclair’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 406-888-7077.

He is a recent resident of Whitefish and worked for a period of time earlier this summer at Glacier National Park.

Search efforts began on Tuesday morning, July 9, and are continuing by ground and air.