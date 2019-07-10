Coram man sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

MISSOULA – A Flathead County man will be spending the next dozen years behind bars after being sentenced on drug charges

James William Quen, 49, of Coram, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and to five years of supervised release on Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme.

Quen pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth after law enforcement found five pounds of the drug in his vehicle.

Court documents state that Quen’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on Dec. 16, 2017, in St. Regis.

A search warrant was later served on the vehicle and law enforcement recovered five pounds of meth inside which is the equivalent of about 18,120 doses.

Investigators also received information that Quen had gone to Oregon to get the meth and had supplied pound quantities to another person, who had seen Quen in possession of 10 pounds of meth, according to court documents.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force.