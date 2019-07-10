Bench at Missouri River FAS will honor former MT attorney general

A bench at a fishing access site along the Missouri River will soon be dedicated to a former Montana attorney general.

The dedication at Mountain Palace Fishing Access Site will honor Mike Greely, who died in 2017.

Greely was elected Montana’s attorney general in 1976 and served three terms. During his career in politics, he also served as a state representative and state senator, representing the Great Falls area.

Greely finished his career in private practice before retiring to his cabin on the Missouri. He was passionate about fly-fishing and the river’s tranquility.

The bench is the work of the Upper Missouri Watershed Alliance, which describes itself as a conservation organization of local citizens concerned for the health and future of the river’s watershed, focusing on the Missouri from Three Forks to Black Eagle Dam in Great Falls.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Friday, July 12 at 12 p.m. at the Mountain Palace FAS. The site is located 14 miles south of Cascade at Exit 244, then one mile north on Recreation Road.

Click here to read more about Mountain Palace FAS.