31-year-old man charged with assault after standoff with Great Falls police

A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a brief standoff with police in Great Falls.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, a call came in around 12:15 p.m. for a disturbance in the 1700 block of Central Avenue involving a gun.

When GFPD and the U.S. Marshal Service arrived, they found a man, who was believed to be armed, barricaded in a residence.

Several roads around Central Avenue and 17th Street were blocked during the incident.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Timothy Short. After several attempts to persuade Short to surrender, the GFPD High Risk Unit was activated, according to GFPD.

Negotiators with the High Risk Unit communicated with Short, who surrendered at approximately 1:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported and there is no further threat to the public.

Short faces a felony charge for assault with a weapon. He is being booked into the Cascade County Detention Center.

