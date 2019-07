GREAT FALLS – Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials are seeking information about a car that was destroyed at Giant Springs State Park.

The burned car was found at the Rainbow Scenic Overlook at Giant Springs along the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The vehicle, a 2016 Ford Fusion, was burned around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 5.

FWP is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 1-800-TIPMONT. Callers are kept confidential and a reward is possible.