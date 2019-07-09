Missing man’s body recovered from Missouri River near Wolf Point

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in late June.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed Clair Fourstar had died after his body was pulled from the Missouri River near Wolf Point.

Undersheriff John Summers said their agency provided mutual assistance in the initial search for Fourstar, who was reported missing south of Wolf Point on Thursday, June 27th.

Summers said Fort Peck Tribal Fish and Game were on a boat searching for Fourstar when they recovered his body from the Missouri River around seven miles downstream from his initial location on the morning of Friday, July 5th.

The body has been sent to Billings for an autopsy.

An obituary states funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11th at the New Community Hall in Wolf Point.

Reporting by Keeley Van Middendorp for MTN News