Man charged with sexual assault for incident involving 6-year-old

GREAT FALLS – William Jay Allen, 59, is facing a felony sexual assault charge for an incident involving a 6-year-old child.

Court documents state Great Falls police officers responded to a reported sex offense on July 4, 2019.

A woman told officers a 6-year-old child was at Allen’s residence when the child ran back to the woman’s home. The child was “visibly shaken with tears,” according to court documents.

The child told the woman Allen used his tongue to sexually assault the child and the child wanted a bath.

When officers interviewed Allen, he asked for an attorney and indicated he had not done anything to the child.

During a follow-up interview on July 5, the child told detectives Allen had inappropriately touched and looked at her and took photographs, according to court documents.

Detectives then interviewed Allen who denied sexually assaulting the child.

Allen has felony convictions out of California for assault with a deadly weapon, receiving known stolen property, escape, and burglary.

He was sentenced to the Montana State Prison in 1995 on a robbery conviction for 60 years as a persistent felony offender followed by 10 years for the use of a weapon. He was paroled in August 2018.

Prosecutors requested his bond be set at $100,000.