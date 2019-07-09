Lewis & Clark Brewing | Under the Big Sky

Watch Under the Big Sky’s complete Lewis & Clark Brewing story above.

The team at Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. continue to rack up the awards. Most recently they received the Gold Medal for their Miner’s Gold Hefeweizen at at the 2019 NABA International Beer Awards.

The Lewis & Clark Brewery is a state of the art brewing facility located in the heart of Helena, Montana. The great explorers are their inspiration for the breweries name and in many ways their brewing style. It is also where they are located in the heart of the only Lewis & Clark County in the United States. L&C Brewing embodies the pride, craftsmanship and dedication people lucky enough to be called Montanans experience.

A family owned brewery, Lewis and Clark Brewing has been in business for sixteen years. Owner Max Pigman started by purchasing equipment from the former Sleeping Giant Brewing Company and operated at their original location under the Brewhouse restaurant for almost ten years.

They moved to a new facility in 2011 and are located in a remodeled complex of buildings that date back to 1885. The “Montana Packing & Provisions Company” which housed a large three-story icehouse was one of the first buildings constructed in Helena and was in place in 1890.

Since the beginning, Max and his team have gone to the great lengths to build one of the most efficient and sophisticated Montana breweries with one goal in mind: to produce the finest ales & lagers possible and serve them at their peak of freshness.

L&C beers are hand-crafted and un-pasteurized and are brewed to levels of quality, which can only be achieved in the finest of breweries. They are proud of what they do and are confident that anyone who drinks their beer will appreciate the care and craftsmanship served in every glass.

Under The Big Sky® is a storytelling series featuring the interesting people, businesses and stories that are all found across Montana.

All our current stories and bonus features are available on our website: http://www.underthebigsky.com

Don’t miss a video, subscribe to our YouTube channel

Follow along with the latest updates and go behind-the-scenes on Facebook

Reporting by Shawn Newton for MTN News