Lewis and Clark Brewing Company crafts Minuteman Pale Ale

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Brewing Company has created, crafted and canned a special pale ale, recognizing Great Falls military history.

The ale is in honor of the 341st Missile Wing at the Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The wing oversees Minuteman Missiles, intercontinental basaltic missiles that carry nuclear warheads.

Lewis and Clark Brewing Company prepared 4,000 cans of the ale Tuesday, ahead of the Malmstrom Air Force Base open house this weekend.

The limited-edition cans were designed by the Air Force.

Brewery owner, Max Pigman, told MTN that this special brew is not just about the beer, but its history supporting the military of Montana.

Pigman said, “I think it will be the kind of thing that people pick up because maybe they have a connection to someone in the military, or maybe they were in the military themselves, or they just want a collectible can that can that is not going to be around very long. So, just a very limited supply that will be just out for a week or two, up in Great Falls and a limited amount in Helena.”

The special edition pale ale will also be available on tap for the next few weeks in Helena and Great Falls.