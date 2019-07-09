Greg Gianforte discusses decision to run for MT governor (VIDEO)

MISSOULA – Congressman Greg Gianforte recently announced his plans to run for Montana governor in 2020.

The Republican stopped by Montana This Morning on Tuesday morning and talked about what makes him uniquely qualified for the position.

“It’s really an honor to serve Montana. I reached out and spoke with a lot of folks and because of my business background, I got a lot of encouragement to bring that business experience to Helena so that we can help more people prosper,” Gianforte told Montana This Morning anchor Justine Stewart.

“We need more high wage jobs here in Montana. we’ve seen the positive effects of having a business person in the White House. I will bring business experience to Helena to get government working for people again,” Gianforte continued.

The Republican is looking to replace Gov. Steve Bullock who can not run again due to term limits. Bullock is now running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

This is the second time Gianforte has run for governor. In 2016, he was the Republican nominee and lost to Bullock, 50% to 46%. Democrats have had control of the office since the 2004 gubernatorial election.

Gianforte is part of a crowded field of Republicans vying to replace Bullock. Attorney General Tim Fox, state Sen. Al Olszewski of Kalispell and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton have previously announced plans to run for the office.

Stapleton, the first prominent Republican to enter Montana’s 2020 gubernatorial race, announced Saturday he’s abandoning that effort and running for the state’s now-open U.S. House seat.